2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Round 1 mock draft with ridiculous trades

25. Chicago Bears - Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

The defensive line is still a need for the Chicago Bears, and it'd be hard to pass up Kayden McDonald. Simply put, Chicago needs to stop the run and get to the passer more efficiently in 2026.

26. Buffalo Bills - Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami (FL)

Akheem Mesidor is an older prospect, but he's a first-round prospect and could be someone the Buffalo Bills have been missing along the defensive line. Buffalo actually didn't stop the run all that well last year and now have Jim Leonhard as the new defensive coordinator.

27. San Francisco 49ers - TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

In keeping with the defensive line trends, the San Francisco 49ers take TJ Parker from Clemson. Earlier this offseason, the 49ers brought back Dre Greenlaw and also traded for Osa Odighizuwa, so this team is putting an emphasis on the front seven.

28. Houston Texans - Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Despite breaking his foot, Caleb Banks could still sneak into the first round, and the Houston Texans do have an aging interior defensive line. Banks is more of a future benefit, as he needs some development, but his measureables are off the charts.

29. Kansas City Chiefs - Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

After addressing a major need with Delane, the Chiefs use their newly-acquired first-round pick to take Denzel Boston, a big-bodied wide receiver from Washington. The addition of Kenneth Walker III and potentially adding Boston could actually be a viable solution for the Chiefs on offense.

30. Miami Dolphins - Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Miami has the Denver Broncos first-round pick due to the Jaylen Waddle trade. The Dolphins take Kadyn Proctor, and the verdict isn't quite out yet on whether he'll kick inside to guard. Either way, the Dolphins have to be in the business of stacking as much talent as possible.

31. New England Patriots - Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

After signing Romeo Doubs and cutting Stefon Diggs, the New England Patriots still clearly have a need at wide receiver. I do believe an AJ Brown trade could still be in the works, but the Pats could take this receiver room over the top by also adding Omar Cooper Jr.

32. Seattle Seahawks - Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

After losing Riq Woolen in free agency to the Eagles, the Super Bowl champions draft for need and take Colton Hood. This would make sense, as Seattle's roster doesn't have many holes, and this is when front offices can draft for need.