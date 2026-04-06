2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Round 1 mock draft with shocking trades

9. Cleveland Browns (via KC) - Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The Browns trade down a few spots and bring in yet another new face along the offensive line in Spencer Fano. Fano has experience all over the place and might be a legitimate 'five position' player along the offensive line.

10. Cincinnati Bengals - Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Sonny Styles is just sitting there for the Bengals at pick 10 in this mock draft. A slam-dunk starter at inside linebacker from day one, Styles would give the Bengals defense a much-needed boost right in the middle.

11. Detroit Lions (via MIA) - Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami FL)



Trade! I personally love the idea of the Lions kicking Penei Sewell to the left side to man the left tackle spot, and then dipping in the NFL Draft to take a big, physical right tackle in Francis Mauigoa. The Lions traded up six spots with the Miami Dolphins, so in this mock, they clearly wanted him.

12. Arizona Cardinals (via DAL) - Vega Ioane, OG, Penn State

The Cardinals are going to have two first-round picks in this mock since they traded down with the Cowboys. The first one is for Vega Ioane, a perfectly-crafted NFL-caliber guard who is going to start for 12 years and make a ton of Pro Bowls.

13. Los Angeles Rams - Makai Lemon, WR, USC

The Rams may actually have an urgent need for a wide receiver given the Puka Nacua situation and Davante Adams being in the last year of his deal. Los Angeles takes Makai Lemon at pick 13 to address a shocking need.

14. Baltimore Ravens - Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Mansoor Delane is a polished cornerback prospect and the best in this year's class. He heads to the Ravens at pick 14 and instantly becomes the top cornerback for new head coach Jesse Minter.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Even after bringing Cade Otton back, the Buccaneers dip into the first round here and take Kenyon Sadiq, giving Baker Mayfield another young offensive weapon. Mike Evans signed with the San Francisco 49ers, so the Bucs could use a big-bodied pass-catcher now.

16. New York Jets - Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The Jets use their second of two first-round picks and again look to the defense, taking Jermod McCoy from Tennessee. With Sauce Gardner no longer in the picture, the cornerback room looks a lot different than it has.

17. Miami Dolphins (via DET) - Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

The Dolphins accepted the trade-down offer with the Lions in this mock draft and snag Keldric Faulk from Auburn. Miami simply needs the the best player available with all of their picks given how weak the roster is.

18. Minnesota Vikings - Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

A potential long-term Harrison Smith replacement, Minnesota uses pick 18 on Dillon Thieneman from Oregon. Thieneman is another defensive back in this year's class who can do a bit of everything on the backend, profiling as an immediate starter for Brian Flores.

19. Carolina Panthers - Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Monroe Freeling is going to excel at tackle for years in the NFL. Carolina is shocked to see him falling this far and jumps on the chance at pick 19.

20. Arizona Cardinals (via DAL) - Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Quarterback! The Cardinals probably can't justify using their original third overall pick on Ty Simpson, but landing somewhere in or near the 20s could change the game. With Jacoby Brissett starting, Simpson could develop and soak in as much as he can, and even red-shirting his rookie season would not be a bad idea given how much talent Arizona needs on both sides of the ball.