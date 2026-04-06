2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Round 1 mock draft with shocking trades

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Pittsburgh continues spilling resources into the offensive line. With no legitimate quarterback prospect available, the Steelers take Kadyn Proctor, who has to keep his weight in check in order to survive at tackle in the NFL.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Perhaps the Chargers are set on grabbing another starting-caliber player along the offensive line this year. Caleb Lomu is the second Utah tackle taken in Round 1 and would end up findiing a home where along the Chargers offensive line.

23. Philadelphia Eagles - Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami (FL)

Akheem Mesidor would be an old rookie, but he can get to the quarterback, and Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman has a rich history as any GM of investing into the trenches. Philly could use a boost after losing Josh Sweat and Milton Williams last offseason.

24. Cleveland Browns - Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

The Browns are just pouring resources into the offense in this mock draft. After overhauling the offensive line, they bring in a new wide receiver, taking Omar Cooper Jr., as the Jerry Jeudy era just has not worked out thus far.

25. Chicago Bears - Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

Kayden McDonald would be an ideal pick for the Bears in their quest to remake what was largely a limp defensive line from 2025.

26. Buffalo Bills - Avieon Terrell, CB, CLemson

The younger brother of AJ Terrell, Avieon Terrell could be a boundary and slot cornerback for the Bills, a team that has botched the cornerback group in recent years.

27. San Francisco 49ers - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Peter Woods is another part of the potential solution on the 49ers defensive line. They lost Nick Bosa to another season-ending injury and just dealt with a ton of defensive issues last year. Despite all of that, they scraped together 12 wins and nearly earned the NFC's top seed.

28. Houston Texans - CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

The smartest linebacker in the NFL Draft, CJ Allen is a day one, decade-long starter in the NFL. While Houston is strong up the middle, you really can't argue with making a good unit even better, especially with how well they addressed the offensive line this offseason.

29. Kansas City Chiefs - Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Taking Denzel Boston, a big-bodied target in the mold of Courtland Sutton, the Chiefs use both of their first-round picks in this mock to further positions of need for the present and future.

30. Miami Dolphins - Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Miami, once again, is simply about taking the best player available. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is a big, physical, hard-hitting safety.

31. New England Patriots - TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

The Patriots can draft for specific need in Round 1, and the pass-rush department definitely needs some help. K'Lavon Chaisson departed in free agency, so there is a bit of a hole along the defensive line. TJ Parker is a common player being mocked to the Patriots, so the fit and the roster need line up.

32. Seattle Seahawks - Brandon Cisse, CB, Tennessee

Speaking of drafting for specific need, the Seahawks lost Riq Woolen in free agency, so they'll come away with a notable cornerback at some point in the NFL Draft. Brandon Cisse is the best one left on the board, as GM John Schneider keeps an elite unit stocked up with talent.



