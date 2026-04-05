2026 NFL Mock Draft: Latest Eagles mock draft reveals sad Lane Johnson truth

The Philadelphia Eagles always seem to be in the center of some sort of drama, and for the most part, it's deserved. Sure, this team has won more than most in the NFL in recent years, including the Super Bowl in 2024, but they just cannot seem to get out of their own way sometimes.

And this 'every other year' type of progression that this team has been on is just not sustainable and does nothing to instill confidence that this current era can get stabilized for the long-term. The main issue has been the offensive side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts' limitations make it tough to scheme an offense around his (few) strengths, and players on the roster will not hesitate to speak their mind.

But there has been an ironman on the offensive line for years now. However, his time in the league is nearing the end, and this latest Eagles mock draft does confirm that harsh truth.

The Philadelphia Eagles will have to begin preparing for life after Lane Johnson

Nick Shook's mock draft on NFL.com had the Eagles selecting Clemson right tackle Blake Miller with the 23rd overall pick, which would be a sad reality of this entire situation:



﻿﻿"Lane Johnson﻿﻿ is nearing the end of the line. The Eagles learned how important he was to their operation when he suffered what proved to be a season-ending injury in mid-November. Now is the time to select his replacement. Miller is a right tackle with a ton of playing experience (54 games at Clemson) who will benefit from some hands-on training behind a future Pro Football Hall of Famer."

Johnson, set to turn 36 in May, has been the starting right tackle for the Eagles since being drafted way back in 2013. He's played in 168 regular season games, starting all of them, and he's amassed two Super Bowls, six Pro Bowls, and two All-Pros, cementing himself as a future Hall of Famer.

However, Johnson has typically struggled with injuries throughout his career, as he's played in just two full seasons across his career and has never suited up for all 17 games since the NFL moved to this amount back in 2021.

In 2025, Johnson played in just 10 games, continuing the trend of just not being on the field all the time. When Johnson is on the field, the entirety of the Eagles offense looks different, and he's a truly elite, generational right tackle.

But there is reason to believe that the 2026 season could be Johnson's last, and the Eagles would be wise to invest in a future right tackle in the NFL Draft. Blake Miller has over 50 collegiate games of experience, and is, in my opinion, one of the few can't miss prospects this year. He's someone who could surely come in and start right away, but with Johnson back in the mix for at least one more season, he'd likely have to sit and wait his turn.

And while Eagles fans surely love Johnson and what he's meant to this franchise, we are likely nearing a time where his presence on the field will be no more. General Manager Howie Roseman surely realizes this, so snaging a right tackle in the NFL Draft would make a lot of sense, as painful as it might be to accept this coming reality.