2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Round 1 predictions after wild free agency frenzy

With the bulk of free agency now in the books, teams will turn their attention to the 2026 NFL Draft in about six weeks. For many teams in the league, free agency is a time to get aggressive and really make a huge effort to improve their roster weaknesses.

For others, like the Denver Broncos, free agency is a more modest period where many of the same faces are retained, and teams look for bargain deals in the second or third waves. As of now, there are truly still a ton of capable players left on the market.

And as we get closer to the NFL Draft, we could see some more moves happening. With the main wave of free agency over, though, most, if not all, teams will look virtually the same until the NFL Draft. Let's get into a fresh NFL Mock Draft prediction as the offseason rolls on.

Updated first-round mock draft following free agency frenzy

1. Las Vegas Raiders - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Aside from an all-time major event going down, the Raiders are going to stay put with the first overall pick and take Fernando Mendoza. The main story with the Raiders was the Maxx Crosby trade falling through, so even after their insane free agency haul, they are still in a solid financial position with Crosby now back in the mix.

2. New York Jets - Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Arvell Reese is one of the best and most athletic prospects in the NFL Draft class. He's someone who truly might get snaps at EDGE and inside linebacker. He profiles nicely at both positions and is simply the best player for the Jets to take at this point in time, but they do also have the Indianapolis Colts first-round pick as well, so they could really do some damage here.