2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Round 1 predictions after wild free agency frenzy

31. New England Patriots - KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

The New England Patriots cut Stefon Diggs and signed Romeo Doubs in free agency. While Doubs isn’t as good as Diggs, he is a lot younger, and the Patriots still appeared to have some level of interest in trading for Brown, so that could be a trade they revisit later in the offseason.

The Pats, in the meantime, add another wide receiver and snag KC Concepcion from Texas A&M. Concepcion is elite and a massive difference-maker with the ball in his hands, so that’s going to be how he’s used - getting the ball in his hands quickly and often.

New England made it to the Super Bowl this year but got blown out, proving that they were clearly a year or two early and also proving that they simply need better players. The Patriots went further than the raw roster talent, and that’s a huge testament to the coaching.

In 2026, the schedule is going to get a bit harder, so a regression could be on the horizon, but the right NFL Draft class could help them maintain their success in 2026.

32. Seattle Seahawks - Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

The Seattle Seahawks likely had no intention of bringing Riq Woolen back, as he signed with the Eagles. Seattle won the Super Bowl this year primarily due to their elite defense, so they have to keep that unit a strength heading into 2026.

The front office takes Colton Hood from Tennessee and fills that vacant spot on the backend of the defense. This is a well-oiled machine, so whoever they pick is bound to fill a huge need for them, but there is nothing stopping this team from winning two Super Bowls in a row, especially if the defense is just as dominant as it was in 2025.