2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Round 1 predictions after wild free agency frenzy

3. Arizona Cardinals - David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

The Arizona Cardinals are a bit of a mess, and while moving on from Kyler Murray was probably the right decision, this team loses a lot more when he's not in the lineup. With Jacoby Brissett slated to start for the team in 2026, and Gardner Minshew backing him up, this is a very obvious 'tank but not really tanking' situation.

The NFL is not the NBA - no team is going to make it painfully obvious that they're tanking, as the Cardinals did invest into the free agency market, but most of us can plainly see that this team isn't trying to win football games.

And to an extent, you can't blame them, as the 2027 NFL Draft is truly expected to be a lot deeper at quarterback, so the front office is obviously trying to set up for that. The Cardinals take the best player available here and snag David Bailey, a hyper-productive pass-rusher from Texas Tech. Slowly but surely, the Cardinals could be going in the right direction.

4. Tennessee Titans - Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The Tennessee Titans went all-in on the defensive side of the ball in free agency this offseason, so it's reasonable to think that the offense gets most of the love in the NFL Draft. Jeremiyah Love comes off the board at pick four in our latest mock, and this would actually be a solid way of going about things.

In today's NFL, 'draft and develop' has to be the name of the game on offense, while defensively, teams can buy talent and build through free agency and trades. We've seen this develop with the Broncos in recent years, and they got within one game of the Super Bowl this past season. Love to the Titans is a pick to watch out for.