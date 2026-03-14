2026 NFL Predictions: Early breakout quarterback candidates after free agency

Like with teams, there are always breakout quarterbacks and just players in general that shock the world and perform better than expected, or perhaps just hit their stride. With how much parity we saw present in the NFL last year, the 2026 campaign could honestly bring even more of that.

There are a ton of younger quarterbacks in the league who are on the cusp of hitting their own stride and really setting themselves up nicely. Now that the main part of free agency is over, the league is going to turn to preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft.

In today's league, no team is going to win without strong quarterback, play so it really does not matter how good the rest of the roster is - the quarterback has to be settled, and these three teams could see their own quarterbacks erupt in 2026.

Three early quarterback breakout candidates following 2026 NFL Free Agency

Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Over Cam Ward's final eight games of his rookie season, he completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 1,409 yards, 10 touchdowns, and one interception, for a solid passer rating of 90. He also added two rushing touchdowns during this time.

Even with being surrounded by a bottom-tier supporting cast, Ward began to thrive about as much as you could reasonably ask during his first year in the NFL. With Brian Daboll as the offensive coordinator and a revamped defensive line already present, the Titans are prepared to progress on both sides of the ball.

But Daboll is the key factor here, as he was instrumental in developing Josh Allen, and in 2025, he really did nice work with Jaxson Dart. Ward's chances of a year two breakout are very high.

Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

Kyler Murray signing with the Minnesota Vikings was something we all saw coming, and it's a good landing spot for him. Sure, head coach Kevin O'Connell might have to adjust the offense a bit, but Murray has simply never played with this amount of talent before. Not only is the offensive line solid, but he'll now be able to throw to Justin Jefferson, a future Hall of Fame wide receiver.

Murray does have all the tools to be a successful quarterback, and the Arizona Cardinals were noticeably worse when Murray wasn't on the field. This could be yet another example of a quarterback reclamation project like we've seen with guys like Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield a few years ago.

Signing with the Vikings could be one of Murray's best decisions in his NFL career.

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

So, some might already think Bo Nix has broken out. He ended up emerging as the most clutch quarterback in the NFL in 2025, but his raw passing statistics did take a bit of a hit. That was mostly due to the below-average playmakers around him, but one huge change with the Broncos has been Sean Payton giving up the offensive play-calling to Davis Webb.

It became clear during the Broncos season that Nix and the offense just never fully got comfortable. Payton, at times, took too long to get a play in, and his affinity for subbing personnel frequently created disjointed play. Overall, Webb has recently played in the NFL, is rather close to Nix age-wise, and would surely be able to relate to what Nix wants to do on offense more than Payton.

Players like Marvin Mims Jr and Evan Engram are likely going to be used more, and this could end up turing into a much more efficient, polished product.