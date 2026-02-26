2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Round 1 predictions as 2026 combine begins

17. Detroit Lions - Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (FL)

Francis Maugoa might be a guard at the NFL level, but either way, the Detroit Lions build on a strength and take the talented tackle at pick 17.

18. Minnesota Vikings - Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The Minnesota Vikings have a pretty dire need for some secondary help, so they don't mess around and take Avieon Terrell at pick 18. He's the brother of AJ Terrell and has inside-out versatility.

19. Carolina Panthers - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Caleb Lomu is the second Utah tackle off the board here in Round 1 in our latest mock draft. The Carolina Panthers keep beefing up this offense with the hope that Bryce Young could take another step in year four.

20. Dallas Cowboys - CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

CJ Allen's IQ is off the charts. He's someone who could wear the green dot on defense, and he's got a high-floor about him, so this is another can't-miss NFL Draft prospect.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Kadyn Proctor is another offensive line prospect who might have to kick inside to guard, but the Steelers have truly remade this offensive line in recent years, and Isaac Seumalo is a free agent this offseason, so there could be an open spot.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Caleb Banks' measureables are off the charts, so it would not be a shock if he went higher than the 22nd pick. The Los Angeles Chargers could be getting a massive steal here.

23. Philadelphia Eagles - Ahkeem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami (FL)

Ahkeem Mesidor is older than you'd like, but you can't really argue with the tape. Mesidor is a first-round prospect and someone who could make the Philadelphia Eagles a lot better.

24. Cleveland Browns - TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Keeping with the pass-rushers, the Browns further beef up their defensive line and snag TJ Parker from Clemson. If it's a strength, why not keep it one?

25. Chicago Bears - Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

Kayden McDonald could enter into a revamped defensive line. Chicago is going to bring in multiple new bodies in the offseason.

26. Buffalo Bills - KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

KC Concepcion is elite with the ball in his hands. The Buffalo Bills would need more receiver help, but that could also come in free agency.

27. San Francisco 49ers - Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

A fun pick for the San Francisco 49ers, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is a great prospect and could be one of many new faces the 49ers bring to the team this offseason.

28. Houston Texans - Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

The offensive line should be a massive emphasis for the Houston Texans this offseason, and they further reinforce the position in our latest mock draft.

29. Los Angeles Rams - Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Ty Simpson heads to the Rams at pick 29, and it really does seem like LA is always trying to get one step ahead. A year or two sitting behind Matthew Stafford could be an ideal scenario for Simpson.

30. Denver Broncos - Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

This would be a fun fit if Kenyon Sadiq fell this far. Former teammates with Broncos quarterback Bo Nix for a year at Oregon in 2023, Sadiq does actually bring a lot of what Denver is missing at tight end. This potential fit makes all the sense in the world.

31. New England Patriots - Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

The New England Patriots outperformed their roster talent in 2025, if that makes sense. New England simply needs to take the best player available, no matter who it is.

32. Seattle Seahawks - Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Josh Jobe and Riq Woolen are both free agents this offseason, so the Seattle Seahawks will need some cornerback help.