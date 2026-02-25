Vikings make monumental QB move in updated 2026 NFL Mock Draft

The Minnesota Vikings are surely going to be one of the more fascinating teams in the NFL this offseason. With a massive question mark at the most important position in sports, the Vikings could be hyper-aggressive to find a solution at quarterback.

The ideal scenario is that somehow, JJ McCarthy stacks a strong offseason and wins the starting job, but if the Vikings end up bringing in a legitimate starter somehow, that could signal the end of the McCarthy era.

In our latest NFL mock draft, the Vikings swing a major trade for a quarterback and really put their stamp on the offseason.

Minnesota Vikings make a major quarterback trade in latest mock draft

18. Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

A first-round cornerback is firmly on the table for the Vikings. Jermod McCoy is the selection. McCoy is arguably the best cornerback prospect in the NFL Draft and a day one starter for the Vikings. Overall, Minnesota's roster is rather strong, so I don't believe this team is necessarily needing to go into the NFL Draft with a 'best player available' mindset.

The Vikings can draft for need, and McCoy would satisfy a major need on the backend of the defense, especially with Brian Flores back in the picture.

49. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

I was flat-out shocked to see Emmanuel McNeil-Warren still available here at pick 49, and it would be a massive shock if the Vikings didn't make this selection. All of a sudden, with the selections of McCoy and McNeil-Warren, the Vikings have truly overhauled a secondary that has needed some young talent for a while now.

The safety position is an interesting one in the NFL. The free agency market is usually pretty filled with competent safeties, but it's always a good idea to draft and develop at as many positions as possible.