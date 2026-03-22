2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Texans' mock draft following stellar free agency

59. Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

The Texans swung a trade for David Montgomery, and he should be able to give this team some backfield stability for the 2026 season. However, Caserio does need another young player in this room, as he watched a previous veteran running back addition, Joe Mixon, not play at all in 2025.

Jadarian Price is a Javonte Williams-type of runner and is someone who may honestly go earlier than this, but a potential backfield featuring Montgomery, Price, and Woody Marks would really be a tough unit for opposing defenses to stop.

69. Justin Joly, TE, NC State

Continuing with the offensive side of the ball, Houston snags Justin Joly at pick 69, their last selection in the top-100. Joly is one of the many encouraging tight end prospects this year. Dalton Schultz signed a one-year extension, keeping him in Houston through the 2027 season, but it would never hurt to add a potential long-term replacement here.

106. Jake Slaughter, OC, Florida

Another pick along the offense, the Texans grab Jake Slaughter from Florida. Slaugher is an extremely intelligent center prospect and could end up starting for this team sometime in the future. Jake Andrews is the Texans starting center right now, but he's just not anything special. Adding Slaughter into the mix could help the team check off another box along the offensive line.

141. Jaeden Roberts, OG, Alabama

Jaeden Roberts is the second offensive line prospect in a row here in this Texans' mock draft. The team has fixed the unit for the time being, but it'll regress big-time into a bad group if the front office doesn't keep investing into it.

And the one way to do that successfully and consistently is being able to draft and develop.

167. Aaron Anderson, WR, LSU

Yet another offensive pick, Houston adds another young wide receiver to the mix and takes Aaron Anderson from LSU, stacking the offense with a plethora of rookies.

243. Preston Hodge, CB, Colorado

Finally, Houston adds to what may already be the best secondary in the NFL with some potential depth with Preston Hodge from Colorado.