Dolphins updated NFL Mock Draft following league-altering Jaylen Waddle trade

The Miami Dolphins are giving us what might be one of the most obvious 'tanking' jobs the league has seen. It is abundantly clear that this team is simply not trying to win football games this year, but to the team's credit, they are clearly trying to build for the future.

The Dolphins traded Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos on Tuesday, leaving another major hole on the roster, but also getting a ton of NFL Draft capital back in the deal. All of a sudden, Miami has a stocked-up warchest of picks to (hopefully) put this franchise in the right direction.

Let's get into a fresh Dolphins mock draft now that Waddle is headed to Denver.

Miami Dolphins mock draft after monumental Jaylen Waddle trade

11. Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Makai Lemon is one of the top receiver prospects in this year's draft, and now that both Waddle and Tyreek Hill are off the team, they simply need some more talent here. Taking Lemon addresses a major position of need but is also an instance of being the best player available on the board.

30. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Miami's secondary has always needed a boost. They stand pat at pick 30, the Broncos' first-round pick, and take Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, a big, physical safety from Toledo. Miami has gotten two first-round-caliber players thus far.

43. Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

Zion Young is a developmental pass-rusher, and with both Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips off the team, the EDGE spot is a major need for the team as well. Miami still has another top-75 pick as well in the 2026 NFL Draft.

75. Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona

Back to the secondary now, the Dolphins add a cornerback in Treydan Stukes, simply stocking up on talented prospects. When a team is this much in need of talent, there is a ton of merit in simply drafting the best player available.