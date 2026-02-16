2026 NFL Mock Draft: Utter top 10 chaos in latest draft predictions

After the first overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, utter chaos might ensue, as this draft does not feature a ton of top-end talent, so the teams wanting to draft some of the few blue-chip prospects might have to make a major trade up the board.

There are also four teams that have two first-round picks, so there is a world where one or more of those teams consider packaging both picks to move up higher in the first round, but teams that want to move up also need to find a partner willing to move down.

This is not a one-way street, but most draft slots do have a price. Let's dive into our fresh mock draft that features some utter chaos in the top 10.

Major chaos in top 10 picks following obvious first overall selection

1. Las Vegas Raiders - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The Las Vegas Raiders are going to stand pat with the first overall pick and take Fernando Mendoza, but I guess there is always a chance that the Raiders get some type of godfather offer to move down. Typically, though, the need for a quarterback trumps most any offer a team can get.

2. New York Jets - Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Arvell Reese is an impact player and will be a good pick for the New York Jets. One of the best places to emphasize in the NFL Draft besides the quarterback is with the defensive line and adding pass rushers.

3. Dallas Cowboys (via ARI) - David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

The Dallas Cowboys decide to package both first-round picks in this draft to move up to the third overall spot, taking the insanely productive David Bailey from Texas Tech. It's a bold move, but one that could pay off in no time.

4. Cincinnati Bengals (via TEN) - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

The Cincinnati Bengals get in on the fun and trade up six spots, sending the Tennessee Titans down to pick 10. Cincy grabs Caleb Downs and finally gets some talent in the secondary, which has been a sore spot for them ever since making it to the Super Bowl back in 2021.

5. Los Angeles Rams (via NYG) - Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Three major trades in a row here sees the Los Angeles Rams also packaging both of their first-round picks to take Sonny Styles, the best linebacker in the country and a day one starter on a defense that does need a bit more talent.

6. Cleveland Browns - Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The Cleveland Browns watch the chaos in front of them and end up standing pat and taking Spencer Fano, as the offensive line quickly turned into a huge need.

7. Washington Commanders - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Washington grabs some wide receiver help and takes Carnell Tate, giving Jayden Daniels another weapon.

8. New Orleans Saints - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The New Orleans Saints also get in on some wide receiver fun, as Tyler Shough appears to have the goods and does need another reliable weapon in the passing game.