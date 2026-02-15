2026 NFL Draft: Which teams have multiple picks in Round 1?

There are four teams with multiple first-round picks as the 2026 NFL Draft approaches. Every once in a while, a team will have three first-rounders, but for the most part, a few teams here and there will end up with two.

It's a massive advantage over other clubs, especially if these teams are already in a good spot roster-wise. There is still a lot that can change between now and the NFL Draft in April, but the current makeup of the first-round might not change all that much.

We talked about the four teams that have multiple first-round picks for the 2026 NFL Draft right here.

These four teams have multiple first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft

New York Jets (Picks 2 and 16)

The New York Jets have five, yes, five first-round picks in the 2026 and 2027 NFL Drafts, so it's almost impossible for the team not to draft at least two foundational players, right? The team traded both Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams to the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys during the NFL trade deadline, signaling a clear rebuild and also getting some coveted draft capital to hopefully bring a franchise quarterback into the mix.

The Jets also have two second-round picks as well this year, so General Manager Darren Mougey is in a good spot, but all of these picks do not guarantee success.

Cleveland Browns (Picks 6 and 24)

The Cleveland Browns own the Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft due to the Jags trading up a few spot to take Travis Hunter during the 2025 NFL Draft. Thus far, the Browns appear to be the big winners from that trade.

The Browns don't have any semblance of a franchise quarterback in the building right now, but GM Andrew Berry did bring in a very strong rookie class in 2025, perhaps leading us to believe he could do the same thing in 2026.

Cleveland might be looking toward the 2027 NFL Draft for a massive investment at the quarterback position, though. For the time being, the Browns can lay some groundwork.

Dallas Cowboys (Picks 12 and 20)

The Dallas Cowboys traded away Micah Parsons in one of the more shocking trades in NFL history, honestly. The team also traded for Williams, as we mentioned above, so this team was definitely active in the trade market in 2025. The Cowboys need to overhaul that defense and will have picks 1w and 20 to do so.

It would not shock me if Dallas double-dipped defensively in 2026, as the needs on that side of the ball are that great. As I have said for a while, Dallas is truly just an average defense away from being a contender, as the offense is flat-out elite and won't need a ton of help to close out games.

Los Angeles Rams (Picks 13 and 29)

Les Snead strikes again. Thanks to swinging a deal with the Atlanta Falcons during the NFL Draft last year, the Los Angeles Rams have picks 13 and 29 in 2026, but I would be shocked if Los Angeles actually kept both of these first-rounders.

One reason I'd be shocked if because Snead has not ever hesitated to trade away a first-round pick to make the Rams better. Secondly, the Rams do have an urgent need at cornerback and could, for example, send pick 29 to the Kansas City Chiefs for Trent McDuffie.

Los Angeles was largely viewed as a Super Bowl favorite throughout the 2025 season, but they just could not get past the Seattle Seahawks. Getting aggressive this offseason and swinging a trade for an immediate impact player makes sense, and LA is even more empowered to do so with two first-rounders.