2026 NFL Mock Draft: Utter top 10 chaos in latest draft predictions

17. Detroit Lions - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Caleb Lomu could end up being a huge get for the Detroit Lions, as there seems to be a chance that Taylor Decker retires this offseason, so the Lions could end up having an urgent need at tackle in perhaps even a few weeks.

18. Minnesota Vikings - Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The Minnesota Vikings have a need at cornerback and will surely already have brought in some quarterback help at this point. All this team really needs is stable quarterback play to get back into the playoffs in 2026.

19. Carolina Panthers - Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Kenyon Sadiq could be a wonderful addition for the Carolina Panthers offense, as this would only make life easier for Bryce Young, but Young has still largely been a bad quarterback in this league and still needs to raise his game up another notch.

20. Arizona Cardinals (via DAL) - Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

The Cards could turn pick three into two first-round picks and land a developmental quarterback prospect at pick 20. I would be shocked if the front office wouldn't take that potential scenario here. Ty Simpson might not be under any pressure to start if the Cardinals do have a veteran passer in the room.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

Kayden McDonald helps the Pittsburgh Steelers get younger along the defensive line. The Steelers d-line has been an identity of this team for years now, but some of the key players like TJ Watt and Cam Heyward are getting up there in age, so a new beginning needs to happen at some point.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

The Los Angeles Chargers are going to address the offensive line big-time in free agency but could also look to the 2026 NFL Draft for additional help as well. They grab Kadyn Proctor from Alabama. Proctor could have interior and tackle ability in the NFL.

23. Philadelphia Eagles - Ahkeem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami (FL)

Ahkeem Mesidor would be a fine first-round selection for the Philadelphia Eagles, a team that has undergone some change this offseason and is in need of another pass-rusher. Mesidor would be a great pick, but GM Howie Roseman does usually have something fun up his sleeve.

24. Cleveland Browns - Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Denzel Boston is a big-bodied wide receiver and is not only the type of player the Browns need in the receiver room, but he also does fill a major need here for Todd Monken's offense.