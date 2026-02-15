NFL Trade Rumors: Ideal Kyler Murray landing spots for 2026 season

Kyler Murray has been with the Arizona Cardinals since 2019, after going first overall in that year's NFL Draft. Throughout his career, Murray has established himself as a rather average quarterback. He's had moments and flashes of greatness, but at this point in time, it's clear that there's a ceiling present with the quarterback.

But to be fair to Murray, the Cardinals haven't exactly been the most stable franchise in the league, and much of that is not his fault. At this point, the Cardinals are going to somehow move on from Murray this coming offseason, which could open up yet another team that becomes a landing spot for a different quarterback.

Financially, the Cards might have a tough time trading Murray, but he is still good enough to be traded for. With other quarterbacks like Daniel Jones, Sam Darnold, and Baker Mayfield recently landing with teams that revived their careers, there are bound to be a few teams that believe they can do that with Murray, but which three make the most sense?

Three logical Kyler Murray landing spots for the 2026 NFL Season

Minnesota Vikings

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN made a connection with Murray potentially joining the Minnesota Vikings.



"This is certainly one to watch. He would be one of the top quarterbacks available via trade or release if that goes down, and most around the league do expect that to go down, and he'll be available. He's got the high guarantees of nearly $40 million, all of that triggers by mid-March. So, they have to come to a resolution here in the coming weeks. He wants to go to a winner, that's what he wants. So, you figure maybe Minnesota could be an option for him. We'll see what happens."

This feels like a match just waiting to happen, as the Vikings are largely a stable franchise with a strong roster, but they wrongly led Darnold leave in free agency last year and saw a season go down the drain due to below-average quarterback play. The Vikings are also in a win-now mode and have top weapons like Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison on offense, along with a stellar defense.

There might be other quarterbacks actively wanting to head to the Vikings, but Murray could be the best passer available.