2026 NFL Offseason: 3 major QB trades we'd love to see (but won't happen)

New York Jets receive: QB Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles receive: Picks 2 and 16

This one would be a bit crazy, but that's the point! Jalen Hurts, first and foremost, while a winner, is a very limites quarterback. That statement should not be controversial at all. Where Hurts thrives is with a strong run game, elite offensive line, and an offense that doesn't ask him to do a lot with his right arm.

The Philadelphia Eagles, despite Hurts' obvious limitations, have appeared in two Super Bowls since 2022 and won it all back in 2024. But at some point, the up-and-down nature of Philly's seasons can't continue. Would the Eagles consider an offer of the New York Jets two first-round picks this year for Hurts?

Probably not, as there isn't a clear cut quarterback available to the Eagles, but the value itself of two first-round picks for a limited passer like Hurts would be fair compensation, and from the Jets perspective, they'd get a franchise quarterback and insert him onto an offense with a borderline-elite running back in Breece Hall and an up-and-coming offensive line.

Atlanta Falcons receive: QB Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens receive: Picks 48, 79, WR Drake London, 2027 1st-Round Pick, 2028 1st-Round Pick

This last one is the craziest, right? The Atlanta Falcons already do not have a first-round pick this year, so in the event the Baltimore Ravens would take trade calls on Lamar Jackson, which felt possible a couple of years ago, the Falcons would really have to tap into future reserves.

Two future first-round picks, a second-rounder, a third-rounder, an wide receiver Drake London should in theory be enough to land the two-time MVP and future Hall of Famer. Jackson would be surrounded by a strong offensive line and would have another elite running back with Bijan Robinson.

This would give the Falcons a clear advantage over the other teams in the NFC South and could put them on the path to success after years of mediocrity.