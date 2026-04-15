Latest 3-Round NFL mock draft features crazy trades and shocking selections

With the NFL Draft less than two weeks away, the anticipation continues to build. Teams are finalizing their draft boards as we week with the completion of “30” visits from prospects on their radar.

The Las Vegas Raiders control the draft with the No. 1 overall selection in the draft. While the top pick is a well-known, presumptive selection, the rest of the draft could be incredibly unpredictable.

Expect this to be one of the wildest drafts against the consensus in recent memory, featuring crazy movement and shocking selections. Let’s dive in and take a closer look at how the selection process plays out on April 23.

Predicting the first three rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft

No. 1) Las Vegas Raiders — Fernando Mendoza, quarterback, Indiana

Mendoza is a great quarterback prospect who shouldn’t be overthought. He may have come from an RPO-heavy system, but made NFL reads and progressions consistently. There is a chance he doesn’t start in Week 1 over Kirk Cousins, but he is at least assured to be the long-term franchise passer.

No. 2) New York Jets — Arvell Reese, linebacker, Ohio State

Reese is a hybrid linebacker who provides pass rush value and could be one of the best front-seven defenders in football if he reaches his ceiling as a pro. The Jets need that type of dynamic ability on defense, and Reese is the perfect guy to do so.

No. 3) Dallas Cowboys (via Arizona Cardinals) — Sonny Styles, linebacker, Ohio State

Arizona Cardinals sent No. 3 overall to Dallas Cowboys for No. 12 and No. 20 overall.

The first trade of this mock draft sees the Cowboys get their linebacker of the future. Styles is someone I envision as arguably the top off-ball defender in the sport, and Dallas needs all the help they need on defense. Making this aggressive trade for a top prospect shows they’re serious about opening a potential championship window.

No. 4) Tennessee Titans — Jeremiyah Love, running back, Notre Dame

The Titans would save $7.25 million in salary cap space with a post-June 1 release of Tony Pollard. Love is an exceptional talent worthy of a Top 10 selection for its playmaking ability along, along with all of the positional value arguments. In this draft, positional value is thrown into the garbage as the best players come from positions of lesser importance in roster construction.

No. 5) New York Giants — Spencer Fano, offensive lineman, Utah

I have no idea who the first tackle drafted will be. In this final prediction, let’s make this the ever-fascinating Fano. Whether he plays center, guard, or right tackle for the Giants is a great question to ask, but his versatility could prove valuable to Jim Harbaugh and protecting the young Jaxon Dart, one way or another. In New York, he starts out at right tackle as he continues to add more strength in the lower half.

No. 6) Kansas City Chiefs (via Cleveland Browns) — Rueben Bain Jr., edge rusher, Miami (FL)

Cleveland Browns sent No. 6 to Kansas City Chiefs for No. 9, 74 and 169 overall.

Kansas City gets aggressive to land a game-changer at edge rusher. As the best pass rusher in the draft, Bain is a pure disruptor who could do magical things opposite of George Karlaftis. Bain’s short arms don’t hold him back much, despite arguments to the contrary, and he could emerge as a key asset as a rookie as the Chiefs look to get back to the postseason.

No. 7) Washington Commanders — Carnell Tate, wide receiver, Ohio State

Terry McLaurin is getting older, and the Commanders need talent at pass-catcher outside of Treylon Burks and Luke McCaffrey. Tate is the consensus No. 1 wideout in the draft and should be the first one off the board. It comes here to Washington, where Tate becomes the successor to McLaurin and becomes a new favorite target for Jayden Daniels.

No. 8) New Orleans Saints — David Bailey, edge rusher, Texas Tech

As we get closer to draft night, I could see Bailey falling out of the Top-10, but someone like the Saints could utilize his special pass rush ability while sacrificing the warts of his inadequate run defense from time to time. Bailey would pair nicely with Carl Granderson and Chase Young to form an ample pass rush rotation.

No. 9) Cleveland Browns (via Chiefs) — Monroe Freeling, offensive tackle, Georgia

Trading back with the Chiefs allows the Browns' decision to be smoother with their first pick. Freeling isn't my cup of tea, but he will likely be the first left tackle drafted next week. His size, length, athleticism, and pass protection ability would be a risk worth taking for Cleveland, who have spent the offseason rebuilding its offensive line.

No. 10) Cincinnati Bengals — Caleb Downs, safety, Ohio State

The Bengals must draft the best defender on the board. In this case, it is Caleb Downs, my No. 1 rated prospect in this year's draft. While it is way too early to say whether they will pay him in four years, should he remain healthy and productive, Downs is someone who could transform the Bengals' defense for years to come with the potential to be one of the best safeties in the NFL.

No. 11) Miami Dolphins — Mansoor Delane, cornerback, LSU

I was split on a wide receiver and cornerback here, but the pass-catching group in this year's draft is strong, and Delane has emerged as the de facto consensus No. 1 cornerback in the NFL Draft after a terrific pro day. Delane is an excellent man coverage defender with ample ball skills and closing speed to attack and assert himself at the catch point for the Dolphins.

No. 12) Arizona Cardinals (via Cowboys) — Francis Mauigoa, offensive tackle, Miami (FL)

The Cardinals land the player they likely would've selected at No. 3 at No. 12 with Mauigoa. Paris Johnson enters a big year at left tackle, but the right side is in desperate need of an upgrade. Mauigoa has been arguably the best offensive tackle in the sport for the past couple of seasons, and head coach Mike LaFleur would enjoy having a concrete wall on the right side of his offensive line.

No. 13) Minnesota Vikings (via Los Angeles Rams) — Jermod McCoy, cornerback, Tennessee

Los Angeles Rams sent No. 13 to Minnesota Vikings for No. 18, No. 82 and No. 163 overall

The Vikings make a big move for a cornerback instead of a safety, an example of how crazy and weird the NFL Draft could be on April 23. Minnesota lands arguably the top corner in the draft when healthy, as McCoy's tape as a sophomore is outstanding and would've helped him get drafted high regardless. His pro day at Tennessee was excellent and gives Brian Flores a terrific young cornerback on his defense.

No. 14) Baltimore Ravens — Olaivavega Ioane, guard, Penn State

A match made in heaven: Ioane is, to some, the best offensive lineman in the draft, period. He is excellent in a phone booth at guard with incredible strength, impressive movement skills, and technique in all phases. Protecting Lamar Jackson should remain a priority, especially if his elite athleticism begins to fade as he gets older.

No. 15) Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Cashius Howell, edge rusher, Texas A&M

Another surprise, but not too shocking considering the Buccaneers' need for a dynamic pass rusher. Howell might be the best pure pass rusher in the draft, and he could still be selected high in the draft order. The speed, bend, explosiveness off the snap, pass-rush bag, and run game penetration ability intrigue Tampa Bay enough to make Howell a Top-15 pick.

No. 16) New York Jets (via Indianapolis Colts) — Makai Lemon, wide receiver, USC

Having a long-term weapon alongside Garrett Wilson is critical, especially if the Jets remain all-in on sending out talented pieces on the roster in a true rebuild. Lemon has the best hands in the draft and is an excellent route runner who can win inside and out, but will likely be a slot or flanker Z receiver in the NFL, giving Geno Smith an impressive pass-catcher to toss the rock to on Sundays.