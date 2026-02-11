2026 NFL Offseason: Predicting every major trade approaching free agency

What we've seen in previous offseasons are teams not afraid to make major moves to find solutions to notable roster holes. With how quickly some teams have been able to turn things around, NFL front offices are able to convince themselves that their team might only be a major move away from contention.

But it doesn't always work like that. With free agency now about one month away, the biggest roster shift of the entire year is about to happen, and while many players are going to cash in on free agency deals, others could be sent to new teams via trade, which is honestly even more dramatic and over the top than regular free agency transactions.

Ahead of the free agency period in March, let's predict every single major trade.

Predicting every major trade ahead of 2026 NFL Free Agency

AJ Brown to the Buffalo Bills for a 2026 2nd-Round Pick

Before the 2020 NFL Season, the Buffalo Bills swung a trade for Stefon Diggs, one of the better wide receivers in the NFL at the time. The following season, Josh Allen broke out for the first time. Well, with the wide receiver room currently in the state that it's in for Buffalo, another notable trade at the position could be on the horizon.

If AJ Brown was on the Bills ahead of the 2025 playoffs, there's a chance that the Bills win the Super Bowl. Bills' General Manager Brandon Beane has whiffed on a ton of players in the NFL Draft, and this is especially true at wide receiver.

Acquiring Brown for a second-round pick is an ideal move for the team. The Philadelphia Eagles feel poised to at least pick up the phone and listen to offers, but there really isn't any argument for Brown to go for a first-round pick. A second-rounder likely gets it done.