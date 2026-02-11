2026 NFL Offseason: Predicting every major trade approaching free agency

Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos for a 2026 1st-Round Pick

The Denver Broncos did have some level of interest in Jaylen Waddle at the NFL trade deadline, but the front office clearly did not want to pay the price. To be blunt, they should have, as the Broncos wide receiver room is a bottom-7 unit in the NFL.

Courtland Sutton is not a WR1, but more fitting as a high-end no. 2. Waddle would still make a ton of sense for the Broncos for the 30th overall pick. With the Miami Dolphins beginning a new era, and likely to move on from Tua Tagovailoa this offseason, they should continue to rip the Band-Aid of and acquire a second first-round pick in a Waddle trade.

The Broncos would then get a legitimate no. 1 target to form an elite duo alongside Sutton, who is turning more into a third-down, posession-type of player for the Broncos, which is perfectly fine.

DJ Moore to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 2026 3rd-Round Pick

DJ Moore actually had career-worst production in 2025 with the Chicago Bears, but that isn't because he can't play anymore. The Bears have Moore under a pretty hefty contract, and they could use some more cap space to help fix the defensive line. Sending Moore to the Kansas City Chiefs for a third-round pick would not only give the Bears extra NFL Draft capital, but it would give the Chiefs a much-needed weapon.

Moore still has multiple 1,000-yard seasons left in the tank. He's a sure-handed, well-rounded player who could instantly become the top option in the Chiefs' offense. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is working his way back from a torn ACL, so he'll need some security blankets on offense as he gets more eased into the lineup. Moore is a logical target for the Chiefs in the offseason.