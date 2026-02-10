NFL Free Agency predictions: 3 Malik Willis landing spots in 2026

Once the game of musical chairs is played with coaches around the NFL, the game of musical chairs at the quarterback position can finally take place. The 2026 offseason saw 10 teams change head coaches and dozens of coordinators and position coaches besides that. Entering 2026 NFL free agency, there are a decent number of quarterbacks that could end up being available, and one of the most interesting is Green Bay Packers backup Malik Willis.

Willis was once a highly-touted prospect at Liberty whose stock plummeted before the 2022 NFL Draft, and he was scooped up by the Titans in the 3rd round. After the Titans made a coaching change, Willis was sent to the Green Bay Packers in a trade and he's flourished under head coach Matt LaFleur.

In limited action, Willis completed almost 79 percent of his passes with six touchdowns over the last two seasons, as well as three rushing touchdowns. Most importantly, he didn't throw a single interception. Entering free agency, Willis has raised his stock as well as intrigue around the NFL. What teams will be lined up to get him?

3 top landing spots for Malik Willis in 2026 NFL free agency

1. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have a new head coach with Mike LaFleur coming in from the Los Angeles Rams. LaFleur is obviously the brother of Packers head caoch Matt LaFleur, so nobody is going to get a better personal evaluation on Willis in the free agency process than the Cardinals.

On top of that, LaFleur hired former Packers assistant Nathaniel Hackett as his offensive coordinator. Hackett was with the Packers this past year in an analyst role, and was initially hired by Miami as their quarterbacks coach before LaFleur plucked him away.

Together, those two could provide Willis with as soft of a landing as possible in terms of the scheme and hands-on coaching he would receive on a new team. The Cardinals also look to be moving on from Kyler Murray this offseason, potentially, so getting a bridge option with some upside like Willis would make some sense for them.

2. Miami Dolphins

Just like Willis has notable connections with the Arizona Cardinals, he's also got connections with the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins hired Jon-Eric Sullivan as their general manager this offseason and Jeff Hafley as their new head coach, and both of those guys came over from the Green Bay Packers' organization. In NFL free agency, it's as much about the ties that bind as it is anything else.

And with Tua Tagovailoa likely getting sent packing this offseason, the Dolphins are another team that could be in need of a bridge quarterback. Willis could be an interesting option for them.

3. Atlanta Falcons

The injury situation for Michael Penix Jr. could cause the Falcons to invest a little bit in the backup quarterback position, especially with Kirk Cousins likely getting released in the near future.

Willis is a Georgia native who played his college ball at Auburn before transferring to Liberty. Having the opportunity to return to that region of the country would probably be something Willis would have interest in, and he might even have a decent chance of starting with the Falcons, who changed both GM and head coach this offseason.