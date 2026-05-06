2026 NFL Offseason: Predicting trade value for the most untouchable stars

Given how many big-time trades have happened in recent years, there is no reason to believe that this trend is going to stop. In fact, we could see more big-time trades as each season progresses, as teams are clearly running out of patience and want to try and make a bold move to make a playoff push.

There were some big-time trades this offseason, like Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos, DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills, and Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals, and we could still see AJ Brown get traded from the Philadelphia Eagles later this offseason.

Let's dive into a fun exercise and predict trade value for some of the most untouchable stars in the NFL We'll use other trades at the same position as a point of reference.

Predicting trade value for the most untouchable players in the NFL

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills - Three 1st-Round Picks and a 2nd-Round Pick

Deshaun Watson got traded to the Cleveland Browns for three first-round picks years ago, so that could be a good place to start with Josh Allen. The 2024 MVP is clearly still at the top of his game and someone who is one of the very best players in the NFL, period.

Sure, Allen isn't always going to be able to do damage with his legs as he gets older, but the Buffalo Bills have won double-digit games each year since 2019, and Allen has amassed 220 touchdowns through the air and 79 as a rusher. He would surely go for a trio of first-round picks, and we could even sprinkle in a second-round pick for good measure. Allen turns 30 years old in May, so he's probably just now entering the start of the second-half of his NFL career. The Bills, however, would surely not make this deal if it was offered.