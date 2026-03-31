2026 NFL Offseason: Top Myles Garrett landing spots if the Browns make the move

The Cleveland Browns can (financially) trade Myles Garrett this offseason, and given the current state of the team, some have wondered if the team would entertain offers. At the end of the day, the Defensive Player of the Year probably does not get moved, but we surely said something similar about Micah Parsons...

If the Browns get some type of godfather offer for Garrett, the front office, led by General Manager Andrew Berry, would at least have to give it some consideration, but a trade of this magnitude would require a ton of back-and-forth discussion, and it could also force teams to clear up some cap space.

Let's dive into three quick trade destinations for Garrett.

Top Myles Garrett landing spots for 2026 if the Cleveland Browns rip the Band-Aid off

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have been a team that has popped up in trade rumors all offseason, especially when the Maxx Crosby madness was going down. At the end of the day, we might not truly know how interested the Bears were in Crosby, but what we do know is that this defensive line needs another impact player.

Sure, Chicago would have to jump through some cap space issues to actually facilitate this deal, but given the team's current situation, a trade would make sense. Not only is Chicago right in the middle of having a stud, young quarterback on his rookie deal, but the need is there, and the 'all in' mindset has to be the motto of any front office in this situation.

We did just see the Denver Broncos swing a major trade for Jaylen Waddle, so there are teams in similar situations who made a major move.

San Francisco 49ers

Speaking of teams that need another impact player along the defensive line, a potential defense featuring Nick Bosa, Garrett, and Fred Warner would be flat-out unfair. The Niners defense went through a ton of injuries last year, and there were backup players littered all over the unit in the playoffs.

But even in normal circumstances, the need for another explosive player along the defensive line was present. San Francisco still managed to win 12 games last year and did come within one game of the top NFC playoff seed.

The 49ers front office might think that they're in a position to make this type of splash move to get over the hump and jump over the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams.

Kansas City Chiefs

Wouldn't this be fun? The Kansas City Chiefs sported one of the least-explosive defensive lines in the NFL, and it had a negative impact across the entire unit. Sure, the you might be more inclined to say that the Chiefs need another wide receiver, but games in the NFL are won in the trenches, and the Chiefs just aren't that special there on defense.

Moreover, potentially acquiring Garrett would also ease the pressure off the secondary, a unit that lost Bryan Cook, Jaylen Watson, and Trent McDuffie this offseason. Sure, there could be other teams that would have more interested in trading for Garrett than Kansas City, but this team has been in the middle of blockbuster trades before, and the need is there.