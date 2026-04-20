2026 NFL Offseason: Winners and losers of the major Dexter Lawrence trade

The New York Giants managed to get the 10th overall pick from the Cincinnati Bengals for Dexter Lawrence, who got a slight bump in pay from his new team. All of a sudden, the Giants have two first-round picks, and both in the top-10.

However, while this trade seems like a good deal for both sides, which could absolutely be the case, there are still some winners and losers from this deal, and we've touched on those people and players here.

Let's dive into the two winners and two losers from the Lawrence trade.

Winners and losers after the major Dexter Lawrence trade

Winner: Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow has seen the Cincinnati Bengals go out and revamp the defensive front in a clear example of this front office finally getting serious about fixing that side of the ball. I guess all it took was three-straight non-playoff seasons, but suddenly, all of Lawrence, Jonathan Allen, and Boye Mafe headline that defensive line, a needle-moving unit that will help the rest of the defense thrive.

Burrow and the Bengals simply need an average defense to return to the top of the AFC and to perhaps even go on another Super Bowl run. That defense finally seems to be in a solid spot.

Loser: Joe Schoen

It is clear that Joe Schoen just has not done the Giants many favors during his tenure:

The Giants retaining GM Joe Schoen cost them Dexter Lawrence. I don't understand why he was kept when John Harbaugh is going to be making the picks anyways. pic.twitter.com/xzJffHap8A — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) April 19, 2026

There have been too many slip-ups to note with Schoen during his tenure with the Giants, whether it be NFL Draft whiffs or letting stud players leave the building. Lawrence seemed to have kept quiet and played the 'good guy' role for years, but it's obvious that he and his camp were simply frustrated and done with the team.

Schoen looks quite awful after this debacle despite getting the 10th overall pick, and it might only be a matter of time before head coach John Harbaugh ends up wanting one of his 'own' guys as the GM of the team.

Winner: Duke Tobin

Duke Tobin is the de-facto GM of the Bengals and has been able to go out and make multiple needle-moving additions, as we can't forget about signing safety Bryan Cook, a steady, solid presence for the secondary.

Tobin does seem to be hamstrung at times by the front office's apparent bargain-shopping over the years, but there has appeared to be a more flexible mode of operation in 2026, allowing Tobin to go out and find the necessary talent to get this unit on the right track.

Loser: The rest of the AFC North

The Bengals now appear to be an obvious favorite in the AFC North following this major move, as the rest of the division just has not made moves nearly as impactful as what Cincy has done this offseason. Sure, the Baltimore Ravens did hire a new head coach, but the roster didn't really change for the better as much as the Bengals did.

Health is always a big "if," but if Burrow can stay on the field for all 17 games, you'd kind of be surprised if Cincy didn't win the AFC North this year, as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns are currently non-factors.