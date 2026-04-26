2026 NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after the draft

14. Pittsburgh Steelers

I guess we can base this ranking offf a possibility that Aaron Rodgers does return for one more season, but that also is not a guarantee and does not seem that fair to the other teams on this list. What does obviously stick out with the Steelers is that this team seems to win nine or 10 games every single season.

And I am not sure that is going to change with Mike McCarthy at the helm. The Steelers did trade for Michael Pittman Jr. this offseason in a move to bring in another wide receiver. The offensive line is young and has talent, and the defense is typically good enough.

Pittsburgh also took Drew Allar in this year’s draft, so if Rodgers does retire, which could still be on the table, Allar and Will Howard would likely battle it out for the starting job, but both truly do not profile as future starters.

The Steelers are one of the more ‘meh’ teams in the NFL at this point, and all of the fun non-quarterback moves they make will continue to not matter until they get that quarterback set in stone.

Pittsburgh is living in the past, and this is about as high as they could get in our power rankings, even if the limited Rodgers returns.

13. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have again made some drama happen, and it would not have been an NFL Draft without Philly doing neat things. They drafted Makai Lemon, Eli Stowers, and Markel Bell, three polarizing prospects.

They also traded for an extended Jonathan Greenard in a move to improve the pass rush, but the Lemon pick sticks out, to be honest, as it does seem to further indicate that AJ Brown is going to be on the move, likely to New England in the summer.

Philly, though, is going to continue to be a limited team unless the offense can be perfectly crafted for Jalen Hurts, which is a job that clearly has not happened every season. With Sean Mannion as the new offensive coordinator, he’ll have one of the biggest lifts in the NFL this year. If Hurts can’t thrive with Mannion calling the shots, it’ll be another wasted season.