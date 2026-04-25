Steelers' Drew Allar pick could be seen from a mile away (but not for a good reason)

The Pittsburgh Steelers, despite being one of the most successful franchises in the history of the NFL, are also, currently, one of the more dysfunctional ones. This team has failed to get the quarterback position right for what feels like years now, and it doesn't appear to be stopping anytime soon.

This old-school, defensive-minded culture that Pittsburgh has not been able to break out of is something that is impacting them in a horrid way right now. Until the Steelers get the quarterback position right and actually invest in the position the right way, they'll continue to max out at nine or 10 wins per season.

And in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Steelers took a swing on a quarterback, and it just feels like this team is going through the motions at the position.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are drafting quarterbacks just to say they drafted one

One year after taking Will Howard late in the 2025 NFL Draft, a bigger quarterback, the Steelers did the same with Drew Allar, a bigger quarterback from Penn State. Both Howard and Allar were far from first-round prospects for a reason, but the Steelers took them both when the need for a quarterback was Round 1 worthy.

This team still seems to be holding out hope that Aaron Rodgers could return for one more season, which only further proves my point. Pittsburgh clearly doesn't want to embrace any sort of rebuild and hope to patch the quarterback position with Band-Aid solutions, trying out Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in recent years.

Pittsburgh does have the right idea to keep taking swings at quarterbacks, but it feels like the front office is doing it just to do it, and it just does not smell like a well-run, NFL-caliber operation. The offseason feels rather predictable, too.

One or both of Allar and Howard are going to get hyped up to some degree, only for Rodgers to return for another year or for one of the young passers in the room to struggle on the field. It's a sad reality for the fans, as it's primed to be another year of quarterback dysfunction, but it's the truth.

Until the Steelers invest in a Round 1 quarterback in a future NFL Draft, they'll continue to be irrelevant and in the same boat year after year. This franchise clearly had it made with Ben Roethlisberger.