3 Kayvon Thibodeaux trade landing spots if Giants move on in 2026

The New York Giants have already had an exciting start to the 2026 offseason, but along with a new head coach likely will come significant changes to the roster.

As John Harbaugh begins to establish and build the culture he wants in the Giants' organization, we're likely going to see the team move on from players who may not be part of the foundation he's building going forward.

That list could include 2022 first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux, a former Oregon Ducks star who has struggled to stay on the field the past couple of years (22 games played). Despite that fact, Thibodeaux would undoubtedly be a coveted piece on the NFL trade market, just turning 25 years old last December. Which teams would be the ideal landing spots if the Giants decide to trade him?

3 trade destinations if Giants move on from Kayvon Thibodeaux in 2026

1. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions should be considered one of the most aggressive teams this coming offseason when it comes to acquiring a potential big-name edge rusher to pair with Aidan Hutchinson. We could see over the past couple of seasons how their lack of a "Robin" to Hutchinson's "Batman" was a detriment, and it's something general manager Brad Holmes has to fix this offseason.

And interestingly enough, Thibodeaux is actually 2022 NFL Draft classmates with Hutchinson. Imagine the Lions being able to pair up two of the most coveted defensive players from that class.

Again, the investment in a player like Thibodeaux is likely short-term at first, but he's only going to be 26 later this year. This could end up being a huge pickup on a low-risk deal for a team like Detroit.

2. Cincinnati Bengals

Nobody needs help defensively as much as the Cincinnati Bengals. Well, maybe the Dallas Cowboys. But the Bengals are kind of like the AFC's version of the Cowboys, right?

The Bengals are set to lose star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson in free agency this offseason, and there is really no plan in place to replace him. The Bengals have the 10th pick in this year's draft, and they could land an EDGE rusher there, but rolling the dice on someone like Thibodeaux -- if the price is right -- would be a smart gamble for them.

The Bengals need bodies as much as they need star power. And if Thibodeaux can reach his potential in Cincinnati, GM Duke Tobin is going to look like a genius.

3. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are poised for an extremely aggressive offseason for a variety of reasons. First of all, and most importantly, they discovered their franchise QB in the 2025 season with #1 overall pick Cam Ward.

Second, the Titans have nearly $100 million in available cap space to spend, so the cost to acquire a player like Thibodeaux ($14.75 million) would be virtually nothing for them.

Brian Daboll is on the Titans' staff as their offensive coordinator, and he could vouch for Thibodeaux, who would be a huge piece for Robert Saleh's defense in Tennessee. Again, a lot of the excitement of adding a player like Thibodeaux would hinge on his ability to stay healthy, but you certainly would feel good about a coach like Saleh getting the best out of him.