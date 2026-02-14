2026 NFL Power Rankings: Early rankings of teams with new head coaches

8. Cleveland Browns (Todd Monken)

Todd Monken was the choice for the Cleveland Browns, and this feels like it could work out, but it's going to take a lot of heavy lifting on the offensive side of the ball. The defense is likely going to remain rock-solid, which is great, but it's been the offense that has plauged this team for years.

The most ideal scenario one could think of with the Browns for 2026 is if Deshaun Watson takes the starting quarterback job and somehow figures out how to play the position again. Monken's offenses are typically quite prolific, so there is a path, albeit a small one, for this team to field an average offense and an above-average defense in 2026.

7. Tennessee Titans (Robert Saleh)

Robert Saleh already has his second head coaching job, and it's with the Tennessee Titans. This team might take a year or two to fully get going, as the roster might just be the worst in the NFL, but the infrastructure is surely in place.

At the moment, Tennesse would not win many games in 2026, but you can expect a heavy investment from General Manager Mike Borgonzi and a slight breakout campaign from Cam Ward, who played well down the stretch in 2025.

6. Miami Dolphins (Jeff Hafley)

The Miami Dolphins have a new regime, but like many teams on this list, the roster is just OK, and the quarterback position isn't a slam-dunk. The Dolphins will probably sign Malik Willis in free agency and hope he can continue the caliber of play he put on the field with the Green Bay Packers.

But Miami also needs some serious defensive reinforcements, so it's no surprise that they hired a defensive-minded head coach in Jeff Hafley.

5. New York Giants (John Harbaugh)

The New York Giants hired John Harbaugh after a series of failed head coaches. Harbaugh brings a winning track record to the team, and there is a legitimate chance that the Giants can contend for the NFC East title in 2026. New York still needs a few more pieces here and there, but the infrastructure is present, and the arrow is pointing up with this franchise.