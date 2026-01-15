NFL Power Rankings: Updated NFC East rankings after Giants get John Harbaugh

The New York Giants have been circling the drain for years, but they seem to be on the way out of their mess. News broke early on Thursday that the team is hiring John Harbaugh to be their next head coach, and that is simply a marvelous move.

The Giants fired Brian Daboll during the 2025 NFL Season, but you could tell that this team had bits and pieces of being legitimate, and getting the head coach right is a huge step in the right direction. After years of dysfunction and trying first-year head coaches, the Giants get serious and bring in Harbaugh, who has a near 20-year tenure as head coach.

He's a Super Bowl champion, and, if nothing else, will stabilize this franchise for the next five years, perhaps eventually setting the table for a younger assistant to take over. Let's power rank the NFC East now that the Giants have Harbaugh.

NFC East power rankings after the Giants hire John Harbaugh as the head coach

4. Washington Commanders

It's hard to see how the Washington Commanders are going to easily rebound from a brutal 2025 season. Not only was Jayden Daniels hurt multiple times, but the roster itself took a beating, and it was not a particularly good one to begin with.

The coaching staff has been shaken up as well, and when a team turns over that many coaches and doesn't have a very good roster, bad things will happen. All of a sudden, Washington now feels, very comfortably, the worst team in the division as the offseason slowly begins.

3. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are just an average defense away from being a contender, but even if the defensive scheme and personnel changes heading into 2026, there isn't a guarantee that the product will be better. We're also not sure if Brian Schottenheimer is a legitimate head coach. While there was a good bit to like about Dallas in 2025, there is also way more that isn't a guarantee.