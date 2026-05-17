2026 NFL Power Rankings: Full league rankings after 2026 schedule release

Even though there might be another handful of moves yet to be made this offseason, the dust is finally starting to settle and the 2026 season is slowly but surely coming into focus.

We've already passed many of the major offseason landmarks from the coaching cycle to free agency, to the NFL Draft and now the official 2026 schedule release. You can almost feel football coming back, but we still have four months left to wait for the real games to start.

Now that we have the 2026 schedule to look at, it really feels like the perfect time to see how every team in the league stacks up against each other with a brand-new set of NFL Power Rankings. We've been exploring a lot of different categories this offseason, but the latest NFL Power Rankings are going to be based almost purely on where we think teams will be this season, not necessarily just where they were at the end of last year.

We're taking into account everything from coaching changes to player movement, ranking every NFL team worst to best following the official schedule release.

2026 NFL Power Rankings:

32. Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins have to be considered the "worst" team in the league at this point in time. Anything can happen when the season rolls around, but this is a franchise that made wholesale changes from top to bottom of the organization. A first-year head coach, a gutted roster, an unproven quarterback, and a ton of youth on both sides of the ball.

It would be understandable for the Dolphins to struggle this season.

31. Arizona Cardinals

You can understand why Arizona Cardinals fans might be optimistic at this stage of the offseason. Jacoby Brissett posted pretty solid numbers in 2025 (over 3,300 yards, 23 touchdowns, just 8 interceptions), but the Cardinals still only won one game he played.

Now, Arizona's got Jeremiyah Love to build the offense around and one of the best tight ends in the game in Trey McBride. Maybe even the best. But this team still has a rookie head coach and a roster that is a work in progress.

30. New York Jets

The Jets have had a really solid offseason, and they were big winners of the 2026 NFL Draft. Even without a quarterback of the future in place, the Jets clearly upgraded this offseason on both sides of the ball, and the David Bailey pick should have a huge impact on a pass rush that had the 2nd-fewest sacks in the league last season.

If Geno Smith can cut down on the turnovers, the Jets' offense could cause problems for opposing teams this season.

29. Cleveland Browns

When you look at the way the Browns have constructed their roster this offseason, you can't help but feel like they've raised the proverbial floor. They already had one of the better defenses in the league, but this team has just been the definition of lopsided roster-wise.

Getting an upgraded offensive line and more weapons at the wide receiver position will be huge, but the quarterback position could absolutely hold this team back.