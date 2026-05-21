2026 NFL Power Rankings: Predicting the league hierarchy at season's end

Nearly half the league won at least 10 games during the 2025 NFL Season, and given that a ton of teams across the league got better this offseason, we could see even more parity in 2026, which would be awesome for the league itself.

With there still months left in the offseason, though, anything can happen, so there isn't much of anything set in stone. Unfortunately, injuries are going to take place this summer, and depending on who gets injured, entire seasons can be derailed.

Let's roll out another installment of our NFL power rankings and try to rank how we think the league could look at the end of the 2026 regular season

NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Predicting the top teams at the end of the regular season

10. New England Patriots

Despite winning 14 games during the 2025 season, the New England Patriots are primed for a regression. Benefitting from an insanely easy schedule last season, the Pats are going to see things get a lot tougher, so, naturally, they could win fewer games.

And while the roster is rather solid overall, it's not necessarily overwhelming at any position. Yes, Drake Maye finished second in the NFL MVP voting last year, but he's just one player and did also play against a ton of bad defenses.

At the end of the day, what might end up being more realistic is a 10-11 win season and a potential Wild Card berth.

9. Cincinnati Bengals

On paper, the Cincinnati Bengals have one of the best rosters in the NFL now that the defense appears to be shored up. You get the sense that the front office felt like they had to get things right this offseason, as the Bengals have not made the playoffs since the 2022 NFL Season, so the prime Joe Burrow years continue to be wasted.

Cincy can get back on track in 2026, and there is always a chance that the defense is at least average, and Burrow himself stays on the field. The Bengals may not have enough to win the division, but hitting double-digit wins is absolutely on the table for this team.