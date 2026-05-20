2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every double-digit win team from last year

Not only were there 12 teams that won at least 10 games during the 2025 NFL Season, but there were three other teams that finished with nine wins. It's not going to be a major shock if we see another team or two reach that 10-win mark in 2026.

The league has truly never been more competitive than it is right now, so what you think may happen could end up being flat-out wrong. As OTAs begin across the league, the best teams in the NFL are obviously hoping to take that next step and win the Super Bowl.

And there were a lot of great teams last year, as nearly half the league won at least 10 games. Let's power-rank the teams that finished with double-digit wins.

Ranking every double-digit win team as the 2026 NFL Offseason continues

12. Pittsburgh Steelers

With an average roster and a quarterback in Aaron Rodgers who may have been the 18th-best player at his position in 2025, the Pittsburgh Steelers really don't do anything all that well and are staring down another 9 or 10-win season. Nothing about this team screams contender, and it feels like it'll again be the status quo.

11. Philadelphia Eagles

With limitations at quarterback and constant turnover at the offensive coordinator spot, the Philadelphia Eagles cannot continue down this road on offense. Sure, the defense is elite thanks to Vic Fangio, but one side of the ball can't behave in this 'up and down' nature. Philly is at No. 11.

10. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers, as I have maintained for a while now, are one of the more 'good not great' teams in the league, and in an offseason where many were expecting significant change along the offensive line, it did not come.

Once again, the Chargers feel like a safe bet for another 11-ish wins, but nothing about this operation would indicate the team can go on a deep playoff run. Los Angeles settles in at No. 10 in our latest NFL power rankings as the offseason rolls on.