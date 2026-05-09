2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 projected starting quarterbacks

4. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes has had some down years statistically in recent years, but he’s also had to do way more heavy-lifting than necessary. What we saw with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025 was a not-good-enough roster, as the already razor-thin margins disappeared

The team won all of their one-score games in 2024, but that type of winning just can’t sustain itself with the overall lack of high-end talent this team has. Mahomes also tore his ACL near the end of the season, and there isn’t a guarantee that he’ll be 100 percent ready to roll for Week 1 of the 2026 season.

There is also reason to believe that Mahomes may not be all that comfortable leaving the pocket. A major knee injury might force him to not use his legs as much. Still, though, this is Mahomes we’re talking about here.

A future Hall of Fame quarterback and one of the greatest of all-time, Mahomes is set to turn 31 years old later this year. The first half of his career is over, and we could fairly assume that the 2026 campaign marks the start of the ‘back nine’ of his career.

A ton of good football could still be on the way.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is still an alien, and the Buffalo Bills have accomplished everything you could ask for outside of a Super Bowl title. Allen and the Bills have won a ton of division titles, and Allen won the MVP in 2024.

He’s racked up a ton of touchdowns and continues to be a dynamic playmaker. Allen’s running ability and physical nature really make him virtually impossible to stop at times. His overwhelming style of play has still sustained itself as Allen creeps closer to 30 years old.

Allen has been a top-5 quarterback for years now, and he’s shown no signs of slowing down, either.