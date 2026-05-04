2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC team as offseason continues

14. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have one major question mark right now, and everybody knows it. Until that quarterback position is figured out, or even just reaches a certain level of competency, there is simply no way you can project the Browns higher than this.

This Browns team is impressive on paper in a lot of ways. New head coach Todd Monken and the front office clearly got to work quickly evaluating this roster and recognizing the need for fresh meat on the offensive line. We know the Browns can play defense, but if they can dominate in the trenches on both sides of the ball, they might find a way to mess around and win seven or more games this season.

The additions are what they are, but if the quarterback position is a liability and consistently turning the ball over, the Browns won't go anywhere meaningful.

13. New York Jets

The Jets are building something, and it's going to take some time. But even if you just look at this team as a bunch of individual parts, it's impressive early work being done by general manager Darren Mougey.

The Jets took a risk last year on Justin Fields, and it didn't work out. They seem a lot more self-aware this offseason with the addition of Geno Smith and the understanding that the right move was to punt the quarterback situation to the 2027 NFL Draft, where the class looks absolutely ridiculous in the best way.

This Jets team needs to show significant improvement offensively to be competitive in 2026, and as hard as this may to believe, Geno Smith should raise the floor at that position.