2027 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round predictions littered with future stars

Just when you thought you were done with all of the mock draft madness…The reality is, it’s only getting started.

The 2027 NFL Draft is going to be one of the most anticipated draft classes in recent memory, and will likely bring more eyes to the college football game in 2026 than ever before. Not that college football is hurting for viewership, but there will be a heightened level of intrigue from NFL fans as the league itself has been hyping up this potentially generational draft class. And while that term is thrown around too loosely nowadays, we don’t take it lightly in this case.

This draft class has it all, from star power and a number of elite quarterback prospects to star players at wide receiver, edge rusher, offensive tackle, and cornerback. As much as we are making predictions about what next year’s first round could look like, this is more of a thought exercise, looking at this stellar class, identifying early potential team needs, and really just embracing the moment we are in with how fascinating this crop of players is. (Note: This draft order is the reverse order of Lou Scataglia’s post-NFL Draft power rankings)

2027 NFL Mock Draft: Arch Manning, Dante Moore top star-studded 1st-round predictions

1. Arizona Cardinals: Arch Manning, QB, Texas

The hype surrounding Arch Manning has been outrageous since before he was even in high school. Of course, there’s value in his last name, but Arch is more than just another legacy player heading up to the pro ranks. I hate to be this hyperbolic about a player, but the expectations are already unfair enough for Arch…Physically and athletically, he’s the most dynamic prospect I have seen since Andrew Luck.

2. Cleveland Browns: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

The hype around Dante Moore is not nearly the same as with Arch Manning, but depending on who you ask, you might find NFL teams that would rank Moore higher than Manning at this point. The sample size is larger, and Moore might have competed with Fernando Mendoza for the #1 overall pick had he declared this year. The Browns’ need here is blatantly obvious.

3. Las Vegas Raiders: Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Given the number of upgrades the Raiders have made, it’s almost difficult to see them being this bad in the first year of the Klint Kubiak era. A lot will depend on how things go in the first month or so with Kirk Cousins. But regardless of where they finish, the Raiders have one of the worst receiver rooms on paper in the NFL right now. Getting Jeremiah Smith would give them an absolutely ridiculous core of skill players offensively.

4. New York Jets: Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State

One of the hottest rising quarterback prospects in college football right now is Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker, a transfer from North Texas who is going to be with a familiar coaching staff and an obviously elevated level of talent around him. Mestemaker has some of the most impressive arm talent to all levels of the field in this year’s class.