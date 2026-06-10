2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC team by their best player

With June being nearly halfway done, the rest of the 2026 NFL Offseason could zoom by a lot quicker than you think. We aren't too far away from the beginning of the regular season. Much of what we have left in the offseason is simply various camps and practices, which then gets us to preseason action.

If the 2025 season told us anything, it's that the NFL is an unpredictable beast, and this could set the stage for something similar in 2026 and beyond. We've continued to churn out unique power rankings throughout the season, and we have a very fun one here.

Let's power-rank every AFC team by their best player ahead of the 2026 campaign. For these rankings, we'll try to balance what we saw from each player in 2025, and also their total body of work in the NFL.

Power-ranking AFC teams based on their best player for the 2026 season

16. New York Jets - Breece Hall, RB

Breece Hall is a really nice player, but his production has definitely been hindered at times due to playing for the New York Jets. However, the Jets have brought in a ton of talent this offseason, and could also be setting the stage for a rookie quarterback in 2027.

Through four years, Hall has 3,398 rushing yards and 1,642 receiving yards, proving to be a solid dual-threat back, but he's more good than great and has only broken the 1,000-yard rushing mark once in his career. However, Hall has been able to easily eclipse 1,000 scrimmage yards the last three seasons of his career, totaling 5,040 through his four years, to go along with a more modest 27 touchdowns.

Hall would be the RB1 on many teams, but he's more of a high-floor, low-ish ceiling player than being a true game-changer. For now, he'll be 'last' in our power rankings, but that should not take away from the overall talent he is.