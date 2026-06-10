2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC team by their best player

5. Kansas City Chiefs - Creed Humphrey, C

Creed Humphrey has not missed a single start in the NFL and now has four Pro Bowls in five seasons, including two All-Pros. The best center in the NFL right now, Humphrey has already been a part of two Super Bowl teams and is only set to play in his age-27 season in 2026.

4. Denver Broncos - Garett Bolles, LT

In 2025 for the Denver Broncos, Garett Bolles had Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors, enjoying the best season of his career. The best pass-blocking tackle in the NFL, Bolles has been a part of two straight elite offensive lines in Denver, and since playing in just five games back in 2022, Bolles has not missed a game since.

3. Buffalo Bills - Josh Allen, QB

Josh Allen was the 2024 MVP and continued his high level of play in 2025, also cementing himself, yet again, as one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in NFL history. Allen and the Bills again fell short of the goal, but he's been a high-end offensive weapon for most of his career and is, at times, impossible to stop.

The Buffalo Bills have turned into one of the more stable franchises in the NFL since Allen hit his stride and broke out for the first time back in 2020.

2. Indianapolis Colts - Jonathan Taylor, RB

Jonathan Taylor earned Pro Bowl honors in 2025, leading the NFL in attempts and rushing touchdowns. He had 1,585 yards on a stellar 4.9 yards per carry. He's never averaged fewer than 74.1 yards per game and now has 7,598 rushing yards through six seasons. Taylor is only set to play in his age-27 season in 2026. He does have a lot of tread on his tires, but hitting 10,000 career rushing yards is very much in view.

Taylor is one of the best pure runners of this generation and is No. 2 in our power rankings.

1. New England Patriots - Drake Maye, QB

Drake Maye took the league by storm in 2025, exploding for 31 touchdowns. He completed 72 percent of his passes, which led the NFL, and he also led the league in passer rating and QBR. Maye was a Pro Bowler and made the second-team All-Pro team, also finishing second in MVP voting and fifth in Offensive Player of the Year voting as well.

Maye did take a lot of sacks, but that honestly makes his production in 2025 even more impressive. The New England Patriots weren't able to seal the deal in the Super Bowl, but it's hard to not look at what Maye did as being flat-out incredible.

Sure, a slight regression could be coming in 2026 due to how easy their schedule was in 2025, but Maye was a top-3 player in the league last year and takes the top spot in our power rankings.