NFL Power Rankings: Updated AFC QB rankings as OTAs continue

One of the most impossible tasks in the offseason is ranking quarterbacks from around the league, not because we don't have enough data to draw from, but quite the opposite.

When the NFL offseason hits, the deck is reshuffled. The game board is reset. Everybody gets a clean slate. And suddenly, while some players may have struggled the season before, trying to sort out a list ranking each quarterback in the league becomes a battle between what a player has accomplished over the course of their career, and what they've done for us lately.

Our latest NFL Power Rankings are going to attempt to do what feels impossible, and rank the quarterbacks in the loaded AFC. The bottom of the list is a lot easier to sort out right now than the top of the list, but there might be 100 different ways you could rank these players if you were to ask 100 different people to do it.

We're going to rank every quarterback in the AFC as OTAs roll along based on the player's track record, projection for 2026, and obviously their production just last season as well.

16. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

The easiest quarterback to put at the bottom of a list like this, at least for the time being, is whoever you project as this year's starter for the Cleveland Browns. Not that we saw absolutely nothing from Shedeur Sanders last year, but this is perhaps the worst QB situation around the league and it might not even be all that close.

Right now, the pendulum seems to be swinging Deshaun Watson's direction for the starting gig with the Browns, and that would be a wild development.

Todd Monken believes he has two starting-caliber quarterbacks. And we all know the old saying: If you have two quarterbacks, you have none...

15. Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

Malik Willis definitely has a lot better upside than the 15th-best quarterback in the AFC this coming season. Maybe he can put something together with the Dolphins after the glimpses we all got while he was with the Green Bay Packers.

He'll certainly have a coaching staff that believes in him, and we'll see how often Willis gets the chance to flex his dual-threat capabilities with Miami.

Teams will likely be loading up the box and pressing the issue with the Dolphins right away this season. They're going to force Willis to beat them with his arm, so we should find out quickly this season if he's up to the task or not.