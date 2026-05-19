2026 NFL Season: 3 potential Super Bowl matchups no one wants to see

Even with how stacked the NFL is in both conferences, we have seen some very familiar faces make it to the Super Bowl, and even with New England and Seattle shocking the world in 2025 and making it, both teams still had a recent appearance.

It would be neat, in the 2026 NFL Season, to see a bit of a different Super Bowl matchup. For fans of teams that don't make it, the next-best thing might be a game where there are some new teams and new faces.

We dove into this more and looked at three potential Super Bowl matchups that not many of us would want to see in 2026.

No one wants to see any of these three Super Bowl matchups for 2026

New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks

In what would be the third installment of this Super Bowl matchup since 2012, the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks meeting in the big game for the second year in a row would be a bit disappointing.

Sure, if these two teams do enough to get there, they deserve it, but we did get a glimpse of just how one-sided this matchup was and may continue to be. The Patriots are a good team, but the roster just isn't good enough to hang with the true juggernauts.

And for fans of teams that do not make it to the Super Bowl, it is nice to see some fun, different matchups in the final game of the season. Seeing a repeat would be rather disappointing.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

We've seen this Super Bowl in 2019 and 2023, and we have also seen the Kansas City Chiefs representing the AFC in the final game of the season a whopping five times since the 2019 NFL Season. In 2025, the Chiefs shockingly missed the playoffs for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era, and it does seem like this team has a long road back to even winning the AFC West.

However, some will ride with the Chiefs and predict a bounce-back season. The San Francisco 49ers have been a staple atop the NFC for most of Kyle Shanahan's tenure, seeing a berth to the Super Bowl in the 2019 and 2023 seasons. Yes, they've lost both times, but, once again, we've seen these two teams a whole lot deep in the playoffs, and with how loaded both conferences are, getting this matchup again would feel underwhelming.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Another matchup in the Super Bowl we have seen twice in recent NFL history, the Chiefs potentially meeting the Philadelphia Eagles would be the third installment of this matchup since the 2022 NFL Season. Oddly enough, Philly has made the Super Bowl in even-numbered seasons since 2022, but in the odd-numbered seasons, dating back to 2021, they've got one-and-done in the playoffs.

If this trend holds, Philly will make the Super Bowl in 2026. However, with limitations at quarterback and the potential that wide receiver AJ Brown gets traded, it could be a major challenge for Philly to get back. We have seen the Eagles lose and win the Super Bowl since that 2022 appearance, so it should be time for some new faces to emerge in the NFC.