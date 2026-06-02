2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every offseason blockbuster trade

There have been some major trades this offseason, as teams across the league are getting more and more aggressive in building the next Super Bowl champion. Even a team like the Seattle Seahawks, the defending champions, were aggressive in their roster-building to get to the mountaintop in 2025.

Yes, only one team can win it all, but it's clear that much of the league views their teams as being good enough to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Just on Monday, we saw two more major trades go down, and we're only now beginning June.

There is still some time for some more major trades to go down, but what we have seen this offseason might end up being the bulk of the trades. Let's power-rank the blockbuster trades from this offseason by least to most impactful.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking 2026's blockbuster trades

6. DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills adding DJ Moore to the wide receiver room gives the team a reliable, legitimate weapon for Josh Allen. Bills General Manager Brandon Beane honestly had to make this move, as his NFL Draft swings and other methods to build that room up just weren't nearly good enough.

Despite not hitting the 1,000-yard mark in 2025 with the Chicago Bears, Moore is still that kind of player. He's not missed a game since the 2020 NFL Season and has four 1,000-yard seasons in eight years in the NFL.

In total, Moore has 8,213 yards in eight years in the NFL, so this is a player with the capability to help the Bills passing attack become more consistent.

5. Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams

The first major trade the Los Angeles Rams made this offseason was adding Trent McDuffie to the mix. The former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback was one of the missing pieces in the Rams secondary, which was a bit iffy in 2025.

The Rams also added another former Chiefs cornerback, signing Jaylen Watson in free agency. McDuffie is a true No. 1 player and will be able to hold up in coverage on his own. He went for a first-round pick and more, proving that both Los Angeles and Kansas City recognized the value he brings.