NFL Power Rankings: Ranking Super Bowl contenders after blockbuster trades

Well, that happened. The Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams broke the NFL on Monday, getting a trade done centered around Myles Garrett, the future Hall of Famer, two-time Defensive Player of the Year, and single-season sack record holder.

While this may seem like a wild thing for the Browns to do, it's really the total opposite. Garrett is beginning to get up there in age, and the Browns are in no position to actually compete for a playoff spot in 2026 and beyond.

Trading Garrett after such a strong season does maximize his value, as the Browns were able to get back Jared Verse, a first-round pick, and other NFL Draft compensation. And later in the day, the New England Patriots added AJ Brown in a deal that appeared to be in the works for months.

All in all, these were great moves that make both Los Angeles and New England much better. Let's power-rank the top Super Bowl contenders after a duo of insane trades on Monday.

2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking league's top Super Bowl contenders following major trades

10. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have a very good roster, but we have seen this team collapse and fall apart in the playoffs. They have been to the AFC Championship Game as recently as 2023, but it's largely been a disappointing playoff tenure in the Lamar Jackson era.

However, with a new head coach in Jesse Minter, a defensive mastermind, it's not a stretch to think that the defense is going to be much improved, and some better injury luck in 2026 could suddenly have the Ravens with 12+ wins and a runaway AFC North title, which would also guarantee them at least one home playoff game.

9. Philadelphia Eagles

I am not that high on the Philadelphia Eagles for the 2026 season, especially after the Brown trade, but the Eagles have typically found themselves either in the Super Bowl or at least finishing with double-digit wins. Having made the playoffs five years in a row now, including two Super Bowl berths and one victory in 2024, Philly's high-floor does make them a moderate threat, at least, to win it all.

Even with a new offensive coordinator in the mix in Sean Mannion, the Eagles still do appear to be good enough on paper to make some noise.