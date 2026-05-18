2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking franchises that have never won a Super Bowl

Believe it or not, over one-third of the league has never won a Super Bowl. As much competition as it seems like there is in the NFL right now, the reality of the situation is that things are typically dominated by a few franchises, for the most part.

As we progress through the offseason here in 2026, the teams that have never won a Super Bowl are all surely looking to erase that unflattering mark from their team's history, and there are some teams in this ranking that do have a rock-solid chance of winning it all this year.

We have taken a series of fun angles with our NFL power rankings this offseason, so let's do another one and rank the 12 teams for 2026 that have never won a Super Bowl.

NFL Power Rankings 2026: Ranking franchises that have never won a Super Bowl

12. Arizona Cardinals

Is there a franchise in the NFL right now that has it worse than the Arizona Cardinals? The answer is probably no. The Cardinals project to be among the worst teams in the NFL, and being buried in the NFC West is further insult to that injury.

With no franchise quarterback in sight, either, the Cardinals could remain among the worst for years to come.

11. Cleveland Browns

If nothing else, the Cleveland Browns do appear to have a solid defense, but unless Deshaun Watson throws it back to his Houston Texans days, the Browns may struggle to reach the 5-win mark in 2026.

10. Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward really came on nicely near the end of his rookie season last year, so he could make a year two leap, but the roster still isn't there yet, and there's also no guarantee that Ward makes a jump, either. The Titans have a long ways to go, but there is light at the end of tunnel.