2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking NFC running backs as the offseason rolls on

The NFC is quite stacked with running backs, and even with players like Kenneth Walker III and David Montgomery heading to the AFC this offseason, that's still the case. It's also not much of a shock to see efficient offenses across the league also having efficient run games.

Gone are the days of ultra-pass-happy units. The run game has become more important in recent years, and as long as there's this much running back talent available, teams will continue to tote the rock. We also might be seeing instances of teams fielding more of a committee approach as well.

Given how much more important the run game has become, teams want more than just a bell-cow back. As we have done much of the offseason, we have a fresh power rankings ready. Let's power-rank the best running backs in the NFC for the 2026 season. As we did for the AFC, we'll look at 2025 production but also consider the players' skillsets overall.

Power-ranking the best NFC running backs for 2026 as the offseason rolls on

10. Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Despite not playing much in the 2025 NFL Season, Bucky Irving comes in at No. 10 in our running back power rankings for the NFC. Irving did breakout as a rookie back in 2024, racking up 1,122 yards and averaging a solid 5.4 yards per carry.

In 2025, Irving managed 588 yards in 10 games, but he only averaged 3.4 yards per tote. Despite 2025 being a down year, Irving is still averaging just under 1,100 yards across a 17-game season, and his 4.5 yards per carry is still quite good.

Irving is only set to play in his age-24 season, and if he can put the 2025 season behind him and stay healthy, he's someone who would threaten to lead the conference in rushing. There may even be a slight advantage here with Irving having experienced a down year in the NFL, as he knows what it's like at this point and can use that as extra motivation for 2026.