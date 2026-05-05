2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking QBs who are under the most pressure

Playing the most important position in all of sports, the quarterbacks across the league are all under some sort of pressure. For some, the pressure keeps mounting year after year, but for others, the pressure simply does not exist yet.

At some point, though, there are some quarterbacks who are going to have to produce in some degree or risk being replaced. Even worse, they could risk any sort of legacy not panning out the way many expected. Given that there's a wide range of talent at the position, the pressure we see from starting quarterbacks across the league varies.

Let's dive into another power rankings where we look at the quarterbacks who are under the most pressure for 2026.

Power-ranking the quarterbacks under the most pressure for the 2026 NFL Season

8. Tua Tagovailoa, Atlanta Falcons

Tua Tagovailoa's career has been an interesting one thus far. For a few years with the Miami Dolphins, the former Alabama product was one of the more prolific passers in the NFL. With an elite wide receiver duo with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, an offensive mastermind calling the plays in Mike McDaniel, Tagovailoa did look like one of the better quarterbacks in the league.

However, a lower ceiling and inability to truly ascend to that 'great' tier, coupled with some injury concerns, had Tagovailoa on the ropes in 2025. The Dolphins made an insanely bold move to cut ties with the quarterback, and he since latched on with the Atlanta Falcons, joining Michael Penix Jr. as the two left-handed quarterbacks.

Not only is a potential starting job not guaranteed, but Tagovailoa's future as at least a functional starter is in jeopardy here. It's pretty much over if he can't beat out Penix this offseason, but even if he does, he'll still have to at least look somewhat the part.

This could also hurt future financial earnings as well.

7. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young played the best football of his NFL career in 2025, but the Carolina Panthers still finished with a losing record, and Young was average, at best, across the board. If Young hopes to land that coveted long-term deal from the Panthers front office, he'll have to up his game one more notch in 2026. At this stage, you wouldn't mistake Young for anything more than a top 18-20 quarterback. Young likely needs to crack inside the top-15 for the Panthers to feel comfortable enough to invest into him for the long-term.