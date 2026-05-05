2026 NFL Predictions: Way-too-early QB bold predictions will shock you

The NFL is littered with talented quarterbacks, but there aren't many true franchise passers in the league right now. Some across the NFL are fine, but their respective teams likely won't ever win a Super Bowl with them under center.

Most can agree who the truly elite passers are, but that list could grow or even get smaller here in 2026. There does seem to be enough quarterbacks on the younger side who could blossom and hit their stride this season, but at the same time, there could be passers who hit a wall and begin to decline.

Even with much of the 2026 NFL Offseason still left, we've made some insanely bold quarterback predictions for the upcoming season.

Making some way-too-early bold predictions at the QB position for 2026

Jaxson Dart turns into one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the league

Jaxson Dart clearly has the goods, and it seems like his rookie season was definitely watered down a bit due to his not being able to protect himself. He was hurt multiple times, and playing a cleaner brand of football in 2026 is going to be huge. Despite a bit of a injury-plagued season, Dart still amassed 24 total touchdowns and just five interceptions in just 14 games.

He also completed a respectable 63.7 percent of his passes and averaged a very healthy 34.8 yards per game. Dart is already a dual-threat quarterback, and in a year two in which the offensive line was shored up, a veteran head coach was brought in, and the playmakers were elevated, Dart is primed to emerge as one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the league.

Dak Prescott finishes top-3 in MVP voting as Dallas Cowboys fix the defense

Given how much change the Dallas Cowboys have enacted on defense this offseason, it's hard to imagine that this unit does not improve a good bit. Even if the defense is average, the high-flying Cowboys offense is going to be able to take advantage of that improved unit.

And we've seen Dak Prescott as one of the most prolific passers in the league before. With George Pickens and Javonte Williams both back in the mix for 2026, and CeeDee Lamb still being a thing, a likely improved Cowboys defense is going to allow the offense to thrive, and we'll eventually see Prescott finish in the top-3 in the MVP voting.