2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking QBs who are under the most pressure

3. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

Jason La Canforna recently talked about the Houston Texans/CJ Stroud situation, and it really does not seem like Houston is in any sort of hurry to get an extension done with their starting quarterback. For the front office, that's the right move for now.

After a historically good rookie season, Stroud has since done this in the regular season:



19-12 record

63.8 percent completion

39 touchdowns

20 interceptions

89.6 passer rating

218.3 yards per game

As a rookie, Stroud completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 23 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, and earned a 100.8 rating, averaging 273.9 yards per game, which led the NFL. It's really been a night-and-day difference the past two seasons.

And with the Texans having picked up his fifth-year option, he's tied with the team through 2027. A strong, bounceback season in 2026 would surely give the front office every reason to extend him, but another 'so so' campaign and second-round playoff exit would likely again force the front office to wait it out.

The ball is 100 percent in Stroud's court - he controls this entire situation, and with the front office going out this offseason and not only shoring up the offensive line, but adding David Montgomery to the mix, Stroud has the best supporting cast, and best team, he's had in the NFL.

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

In a similar boat to the No. 1 ranked player on our list, Lamar Jackson is well on his way to the Hall of Fame one day as the best dual-threat passer in NFL history, but the overall lack of playoff success is mind-boggling.

Jackson is the most skilled quarterback in the NFL right now, but he seems to crumble in the postseason. With a brand-new coaching staff and perhaps a roster primed to return healthy, this could be the year for Jackson and the Ravens.

But if it's another early playoff exit, Jackson will hear the same discussion next offseason about how 'he can't get over the hump.' Plus, he's not getting any younger...

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

It was yet another heartbreaking playoff loss for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, and one has to wonder if this dam is ever going to break, and if this franchise, with this quarterback, legitimately has the capability of making it to a Super Bowl.

The Allen-era Bills have experienced everything besides a Super Bowl - Allen has won the MVP, racked up a ton of statistics, and the Bills have won a mountain of division titles during this stretch. The Bills have accomplished enough for this franchise to be in a 'Super Bowl or bust' window every single season, and with each passing year that it doesn't happen, the pressure only mounts, and an all-time legacy gets less and less meaningful.