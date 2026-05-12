2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking starting quarterbacks 25 and under

Having a young quarterback is a huge advantage in the NFL, but having a young franchise quarterback in the NFL is an even bigger advantage. There are a ton of players at the most important position in sports who are still in their 20s and right in the middle of their primes.

But there are a large handful of very young starting quarterbacks in this league, and you could argue that all will end up breaking out and playing excellent football in 2026 and beyond. Amidst all of the power rankings, our latest installment ranks all of the projected starting quarterbacks who are 25 years old or younger before the 2026 season.

Let's power-rank the seven starting quarterbacks in the NFL who are 25 years old or younger for the 2026 season.

Power-ranking starting NFL QBs 25 years old or younger for 2026

7. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans (24 in May)

Cam Ward turns 24 years old later this month and did play quite well down the stretch during his rookie season. The Tennessee Titans were a dysfunctional mess, but Ward was making a ton of NFL-caliber throws during his rookie campaign.

With Brian Daboll inserted as the offensive coordinator, Ward is primed for a breakout season. Tennessee also added Carnell Tate in the 2026 NFL Draft, so he suddenly has another weapon, too.

6. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants (23 in May)

Jaxson Dart is going to rise up these rankings quite quickly. He had 24 total touchdowns in just 14 games for the Giants in 2025, so he was a productive player. Only throwing five interceptions and completing nearly 64 percent of his passes, it's not hard to see how the first-round pick hits his stride in 2026 for the New York Giants.

For now, though, until he can prove this all to us, he'll be rather low in these power rankings.