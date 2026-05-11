NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every last place team as the offseason continues

It's not always the truth that the eight teams that finish in last place in each division are the eight worst in the league. Given how tough or weak certain divisions can be, it does make for some interesting finishes.

No one would look at the Detroit Lions, for example, as being one of the eight worst teams in the league, despite finishing in last place in the NFC North in the 2025 NFL Season, but that specific example really drives home the idea that this league is filled with parity top to bottom.

Let's take another fun angle with our NFL power rankings and rank the eight teams that finished in last place.

Power-ranking all eight last place teams as the 2026 NFL Offseason continues

8. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are not only the worst team in the NFL right now, but they just so happen to be in the best division. All of Seattle, Los Angeles, and San Francisco won 12 games or more in 2025, which is flat-out insane.

Arizona not only has a bottom-3 roster, but they have a bottom-5 quarterback room and don't have much of a path to winning more than a handful of games in 2026. It's clear that this franchise is looking toward the 2027 NFL Draft, where they could potentially land a legitimate franchise quarterback.

7. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns do have a solid defense, and the offensive line did get an overhaul, but we do have to take a major note of the quarterback room here. Arguably the worst in the NFL, the Browns really have an uphill battle to win some games in 2026.

At best, Deshaun Watson wins the job and looks semi-competent, but even that does not feel likely. Cleveland, like Arizona, could be waiting for the 2027 draft to find one of the (likely) many first-round-caliber quarterbacks.

Cleveland takes the No. 7 spot in our last place power rankings as the offseason continues.