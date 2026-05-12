2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking starting quarterbacks 25 and under

5. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers (25 in July)

Bryce Young did play the best football of his career for the Carolina Panthers in the 2025 season, but Young was still rather average overall and just is not a very dynamic player. The Panthers did win the NFC South and were able to give the Los Angeles Rams fits in the playoffs. Having left a good bit of meat on the bone entering his fourth year in the league, Young is just No. 5 in our power rankings.

4. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders (26 in December)

Jayden Daniels will turn 26 years old near the end of his third season, and had he been able to stay on the field a bit more in 2025, he'd be ranked higher. Leading the Washington Commanders to within one game of the Super Bowl as a rookie, Daniels' ceiling is rather high, and it's really just going to come down to health.

He's dynamic enough to be a truly elite player, but staying on the field is the 'make or break' for this entire franchise.

3. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears (25 in November)

Still just 24 years old, Caleb Williams will turn 25 in November and helped lead the Chicago Bears to the NFC North title in a shockingly productive 2025 season. Williams does have to get that completion percentage up over 60 percent, but I am not sure Chicago Bears fans are complaining right now.

Williams is a stud, and head coach Ben Johnson is clearly the right man for the job. Chicago is in a great spot from the top, down.

2. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans (25 in October)

CJ Stroud is already entering year four and is only set to turn 25 years old in October. Having a shaky 2024 and 2025 season after a breakout 2023 season, Stroud has still helped lead the Houston Texans into the Divisional Round in three-straight seasons.

It's fair to wonder how high the ceiling is, but Stroud is a solid franchise quarterback and could earn a mega-extension with a strong 2026 season.

1. Drake Maye, New England Patriots (24 in August)

Drake Maye was starting in the Super Bowl and having an MVP-caliber season at just 23 years old. He'll turn 24 later this year and is clearly one of the best players in the league. Benefitting from an easy schedule in 2025, Maye and the New England Patriots were still a juggernaut.

Sure, a slight regression could be on the table, but even in that event, Maye still has two years under his belt and has a pathway to continue this high level quarterbacking.