NFL Power Rankings: Jalen Hurts not at the top of NFC East QB rankings

The NFC East could end up being one of the more fun divisions in the NFL here in 2026. If Washington figures things out, and the New York Giants take a step forward with John Harbaugh as the head coach, things could get interesting.

The Dallas Cowboys making significant change on the defensive side of the ball should help things, and the Philadelphia Eagles, while largely a strong operation, are a bit dysfunctional at times. There is a path for every team to compete for the division title, and you could make a legitimate argument for all four teams.

And since the NFL has been in a seven-team playoff format, it is possible for an entire division to make the postseason. Let's power-rank the NFC East starting quarterbacks.

Power-ranking the starting quarterbacks in the NFC East for the 2026 NFL Season

4. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

I am 100 percent in the Jaxson Dart fan club for the 2026 season. Dart and the Giants were a bit dysfunctional during the 2025 season, as not only was the coaching not nearly good enough, but Dart put himself in harm's way more times than you'd like.

But, Dart still finished with 24 total touchdowns against just five interceptions, all in just 14 games. Folks, Dart was a productive player, as he also completed nearly 64 percent of his passes and did add nearly 500 yards on the ground during this rookie season.

His career, while still in the early stages, is pointing in the right direction, but he takes a last-place ranking here simply because he hasn't had enough time to prove himself, and it'd be a bit unfair to rank him about the others - there'd be no basis for a ranking not at fourth.

3. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels struggled to stay on the field in 2025, but when he does stay on the field, he's one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL. In a position where he definitely has to prove himself a bit again, Daniels is third in our rankings but does have the ceiling to creep toward that top spot.